Daughter sings farewell to murdered TT Ride Share driver

GRIEF-STRICKEN: Alyssa Elvin, left, mother of two children with murdered TT Rideshare driver Shakem Charles, had to be consoled at his funeral at the Our Lady of Mt Carmel RC Church in New Grant on Monday. Charles went missing on July 9 and his body was later discovered on July 13 in Penal. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

Any last bit of strength relatives had during the funeral for murdered TT Ride Share Driver Shakem Charles disintegrated when his six-year-old daughter took to the stage to send him off with a rendition of I Love You Daddy, by The Kiboomers.

Her song came at the end of a two-hour celebration of Charles’ life at the Our Lady of Mt Carmel RC Church, New Grant.

Though it was a sombre occasion, about 200 attendees maintained their composure throughout the service. But signs of their emotions began to seep out as little Amarah sang the first verse: “I love you daddy. My dear sweet daddy, you make me happy when I am sad.”

Muffled sobs were heard as she sang the lines, “I want to tell you, how much I love you! When I’m with you I’m so glad!”

In a bid to stifle what would have undoubtedly been a loud outburst, one woman quickly leaned forward on the pew, looked at the ceiling and threw herself back into the seat.

Even Amarah’s mother, Alyssa Elvin, who was with her on stage struggled to contain her emotions.

Delivering the eulogy, Charles’ brother Ranande promised to look after Amara and her younger brother Amare.

“Shakem was not just a brother but a devoted father to his two beautiful children. His love for them was boundless and he worked tirelessly to provide them with a bright future.

“They were the centre of his world and his memory would live on in them.

Amarah Charles, left, the daughter of murdered TT Rideshare driver Shakem Charles, in picture, sends a message from the back of her t-shirt to her father at his funeral at Our Lady of Mt Carmel RC Church in New Grant, on Monday. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

“Amarah. Amare. Don’t worry. Uncle got you all. I promise to make sure you all have a bright future, because he would have wanted the same for my future kids.

“I could put my head on a block, Shakem would have done anything to make sure his children had everything they needed and they wanted.”

As one of the children’s godparents, Charles’ childhood friend and neighbour Adrian Ramlochansingh also promised to be there for them.

After Charles’ death, Ranande set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the children. It said the funds raised would go directly toward the children’s immediate needs and future expenses.

Those include ensuring the children have access to quality education and opportunities for growth, emotional and psychological support to help them cope with their loss, and assisting the family with the costs of daily necessities and maintaining a stable home environment for the children.

The target for the page is US $50,000 but up to Monday evening raised US $6,520 through 100 donations.

Charles, 32, was reported missing on July 10 when he did not return to his Indian Walk, Moruga, home after work. He was an employee of Trinidad Systems Ltd but recently began working as a TT Ride Share driver to help pay for a Yaris Cross he bought a month ago.

His tied, decomposing body was discovered in a bushy area off Sunrees Road, Penal on July 13.

During his homily, Shijomon Abraham Zacharias MSFS (also known as Fr Abraham) said he understood relatives and loved ones were hurting and would continue to feel the pain for a while. However, he urged them to refrain from giving in to vengeance.

“I know thoughts like, for example, vengeance or who might have done this…thoughts might be going through in our minds, but let me remind you my brothers and sisters vengeance belongs to God. That is not ours.

“Leave it to God to decide.”

He said he understood some people’s faith might be shaken by the incident but he reminded the congregation that it was the plan of God which must be accepted, even if it was difficult to do so.

“God never fails his people…in life or death.”

In an apparent commentary on the state of crime in the country, Zacharias surmised that society was losing its fear of God.

“We take life for granted. We have no fear of God and we have no fear of anybody.”

“Evils thrive in the society but you and I …have a social responsibility, a family responsibility not to promote, not to nurture this evil in society.”

He instead urged the congregation to promote love in their lives.

Charles was later laid to rest at the New Grant Public Cemetery.