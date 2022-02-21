Data, equipment at govt agencies safe after blackout

News

Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga. – File photo

Wednesday’s nationwide power outage has not affected operations at any government offices. Minister of Communications in Office of the Prime Minister Symon de Nobriga said up to Friday afternoon he had not received any reports of delays to services or technical issues.

TTEC general manager Kelvin Ramsook explained that on Wednesday at about 12.52 pm a fault developed in one of the major circuits, which triggered its independent stations to shut down causing the Trinidad-wide blackout.

The entire country remained without power for several hours with power being restored gradually over the course of Wednesday night. Power was fully restored to the island by 1 am on Thursday.

Responding to questions from Newsday on the possibility of delays in the process of grants, salaries and other state services as a result of the power outage as well as major damage to state equipment, de Nobriga said, “I have gotten no reports of losses, delays or equipment damage from my colleagues.”

There were also no reports of loss of data.

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said neither the police’s operational centre nor any of its machinery was affected by the outage.

He said, “We haven’t received reports of any electrical damages or anything at our stations or operation centre.”