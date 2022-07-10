Daniel Guerra’s grandfather wants speedy trial after murder accused surrenders

News

Randolph Indarsingh, grandfather of Daniel Guerra, speaks with reporters at his home in Gasparill on Sunday. – ROGER JACOB

The grandfather of eight-year-old Daniel Guerra is hoping for a speedy trial after the policeman charged with his murder surrendered on Saturday after almost nine years on the run.

Randolph Indarsingh, 68, of Bedeau Street in Gasparillo, said he became aware of the latest development on Sunday morning.

Crying as he sat on a chair, Indarsingh added he was happy that the accused, PC Darwin Ghouralal turned himself in to the police.

“Someone spoke about it this morning, and I went to buy a newspaper. Daniel’s mother (Rona Indarsingh) also called and told me about it this morning,” Indarsingh, a stroke patient, said.

“She was not crying. It seems she was content with it.”

PC Darwin Ghouralal . –

He said Rona lives “somewhere” in the Claxton Bay area.

Daniel went missing in February 2011, after he left the family’s home at Bedeau Street to go to a nearby parlour. Two days later, his partially-decomposed body was found in a river along the Tarouba Link Road on the outskirts of San Fernando.

The boy was a student of the Gasparillo Government primary school.

Three autopsies were done and one found he died by drowning. Another found he died from asphyxia, and the third found he died from homicidal asphyxia.

In April 2011, the police charged Ghouralal with the boy’s murder.

In September 2013, he was freed after the presiding magistrate upheld a no-case submission filed by his attorneys.

However, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions challenged the magistrate’s decision. About a month later, a judge’s warrant was issued for his re-arrest. The warrant mandated that he be taken into custody upon arrest to await trial.

Ghouralal, who had about 15 years of service, last worked in the Southern Division.

Daniel’s grandfather said he enjoyed his time with Daniel even though it was short.

“He used to live here. If someone had to go out, they would leave him with me, and I would take care of him. We were close,” Indarsingh said.

“Daniel often spoke about what happens after death and where people go. I did not bother to question his reasons for asking about after death.”