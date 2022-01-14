Dancehall Artist Versi, Who Is Beefing With Popcaan, Says Bullet Hit His Car

Stray bullet or a warning? Dancehall artiste Versi is not taking any chances, as Thursday, he posted pictures of a bullet hole in his car. He asked fans their thoughts on whether he was being targeted or just happened to park his car in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Versi, whose real name is Sheldon Taylor, shared on Instagram images of the bullet holes in the back windshield of his vehicle.

“Was this a stray bullet in my car glass or it aimed at me? Whichever way, me guard up. Plus man anointed and protected,” he wrote in the caption. The “Wanted” entertainer currently resides in the United States, where he has been since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The entertainer apparently made the decision to be closer to his kids, who are United States citizens.

The 34-year-old singjay has been a quiet storm in the industry for several years. The producer/deejay has been at the heart of the careers of many of the biggest names in the industry, such as Beenie Man and I Octane. He recently made headlines through his war of words with fellow artiste Popcaan, which many believed went too far after including Popcaan’s mother’s name Miss Rhona in a diss track. The songs went viral almost immediately as the potential for some juicy mix-up had it trending in the number 20 position on YouTube within 48 hours.

The feud began after Versi claimed that he was integral to the initial success of the Unruly team, even citing his lyrical work on the 2017 hit “Unruly Anthem.” His statement did not go down well with the “Party Shot’ artiste, who quickly accused him of being “bad mind and envious.”

Since then, the two have been back and forth trading barbs and bad-mouthing each other which went to a whole different level with Popcaan’s Instagram post instructing Versi, “Bwoy guh s**k out yuh muma.”

Based on this bad blood, fans have raised more than an eyebrow at the pictures posted by the “Mind Games” entertainer. Most were happy that he was uninjured and offered up the Isaiah 54 Bible quote, “no weapon formed against me, shall prosper.” Others took the opportunity to remind him that it could be his ongoing beef with Popcaan that sparked this incident. One fan commented, “Stay safe. All this time you in America bruh, no one try to go at you and as you diss Popcaan this happened.” Another posted, “Nobody cyaa tell me sh*t! Popcaan is the one who set it up!”

Versi’s career dates back to 2010 when he released the track “Bank Inna Mi Pocket.” He also has written songs for and toured with Beenie Man and penning songs for ZJ Liquid, I-Octane, Bounty Killer, and Elephant Man.