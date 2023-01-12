Daily flights from the USA to begin in March

Black Immigrant Daily News

From March this year, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will welcome daily direct flights from the United States, as the country continues to make strides with international airlift.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves said during his Budget address that additional announcements will be made regarding expanded airlift to Argyle International Airport, AIA.

He also disclosed that extensive preparatory work is underway in the region to significantly improve air travel throughout the region.

The Finance Minister indicated that more Regional Governments have agreed in principle to supporting a replacement Regional Carrier.

