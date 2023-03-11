Daddy Chinee wins 103.1 FM Chutney Soca Road March

News

Daddy Chinee (Ricardo Melville) with his trophy after winning the 103.1 FM Chutney Soca Road March on Friday night. – Photo courtesy 103.1 FM

DADDY Chinee (Ricardo Melville) maintained his winning streak by copping the 103.1 FM Chutney Soca Monarch Road March competition 2023 on Friday night.

The reigning 2023 Chutney Soca Monarch, claimed the title with his patriotic song, We are One, at the competition held at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.

Melville earned him the title of Chutney Soca Monarch on February 17, at Skinner Park, San Fernando during his performance of the same song.

Taking second place of 103.1 FM Chutney Soca Monarch Road March competition was Rick Ramoutar with his song, Leave and Gone, Nari Raghubir in third place with Some Action. Diana Singh placed fourth with Balamwa Hamare while Neeshad Sultan’s Cheers to Life, earned him fifth spot.

Among the judges were Rooplal Girdharie, Nishard M and Rana Mohip. Points were awarded for singing technique (40), lyrics (20), stage presence (15), rhythm and pronunciation (15) and presentation (10).

The show, now in its third year was part sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts. It also featured special performances by the 103.1FM Chutney Soca Road March 2022 Champ Miss Renuka, as well as dances by the KhalnayakAcademy of Dance and a segment from Nishard M.

Apart from the competition, the annual 103.1 FM Phenomenal Award was presented posthumously, to the late Anil Bheem for his song, The Indian Anthem.

The Phenomenal Award is presented at the end of the Carnival/Chutney Soca season to the most impactful song for that period.

Bheem’s daughter, Neelam Bheem, accepted the award on behalf of her late father from the station’s executive director Jason Corbie.

Bheem, who was the Afternoon drive-time host on 103.1 FM, died on February 4 at that age of 47.

At the show, the radio station announced some initiatives to continue his legacy and to ensure his voice continues to be heard on-air.

Amrit Maharaj, multimedia manager said to this end, the station’s 4 am on-air sign-on jingle will feature Bheem’s iconic intro and outro, which he used to begin and end his programme, Catch The Rhythms, on 103.1FM for almost three decades.

The station will also air a “Catch The Rhythms” musical feature every weekday at 4.45pm during the afternoon drive time show that he hosted.

Other initiatives will be subsequently announced, Maharaj said.