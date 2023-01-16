Dad and daughter, mom and son in Chutney Soca semis

News
Shazeena “Shazzie” Ramsumair performs in the 2022 Chutney Soca Monarch competition. –
YVONNE WEBB
A father and daughter and a mother and son are among 30 contestants selected for the semi-final round of the Chutney Soca Monarch competition.
Neeshan Sultan will come up against his daughter Katelin Sultan for the Chutney Soca Monarch crown. The two-in-one-show will also crown a Queen of Chutney Soca, and Katelin is also seeking to dethrone the reigning queen Ramrajie Prabhoo.
Prabhoo is the mother of Prince Navin Prabhoo. Both are among the semi-finalists for the competition which will also feature collaborations among artistes.
Darrion Narine, who goes by the stage name Theatrics, has teamed up with Nichal Seepersad, known as Trinidad Truth, as well as with Rizaan Ali who performs under the sobriquet Riz.
Kenneth Supersad is hoping to take home the 2023 Chutney Soca Monarch competition title. –
The shows promoter, Southex CEO George Singh, said collaborations are allowed. Singh said quite a number of new artistes will be featured alongside some old timers who have returned to the competition such as Nigel Gobin and Rick Ramoutar, Neval Chatelal, and two Kenneth’s – funny man Kenneth Supersad, and Kenneth Salick.
Reigning monarch GI will defend his crown against ten of the contestants who will move forward to the finals scheduled to take place at Skinner Park, San Fernando on February 4.
Singh said he is keeping the contenders to a minimum as a special segment of the 2023 event, titled Legends and Icons, will feature some top entertainers from the Caribbean. Six of them from the region will be honoured.
Daddy Chinee, one of the semi-finalists in the 2023 Chutney Soca Monarch Competition. –
The semi-finals will take place on January 27 at Screamers South Haven, Debe. Doors open at 7 pm and the show will start at 9 pm.
The Chutney Soca Monarch semi-finalists are :
Ricardo Melville – Daddy Chinee
Narindra Raghubir
Rizaan Ali & Darrion Narine – Riz and Theatrics
Kendal Jaggernauth
Stephon Ramberan
Kerron Tyron Williams – Wackerman
Keith Bishop – Keipalo
Shiva Lakhan
Rick Ramoutar
Joanne Gibson – Queen Voice
Camille Alana Ranjitman – Ranji Baby
Neeshan Sultan
Katelin Sultan
Mario Jitman
Kenneth Supersad
Devanand Gattoo
Ramrajie Prabhoo
Edward Ramdass
Vishnu Ramberan – Vee Ram
Ricky Khandoo
O’Neil Bhajman
Kenneth Salick
Prince Navin Prabhoo
Nigel Gobin
Jairam Dindial
Shazeena Ramsumair – Shazzie
Neval Chatelal
Nihchal Seepersad & Darrion Narine – Trinidad Truth & Theatrics
Avinash Sookraj