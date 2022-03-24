D’Abadie man shot on way to buy lunch

News

A 21-year-old Maloney man narrowly escaped death when he was shot while going to buy lunch on Wednesday morning.

Police said the man was travelling in a white Nissan Tiida on the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway at around 11.50 am when the car stopped at the Maloney traffic lights.

A man wearing dark clothing approached from the left side and shot at the car before running away and getting into a black Toyota Axio.

The victim felt a burning in his lower midsection and realised he had been shot twice.

The driver took the man to hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Maloney police are continuing enquiries.