D.R.A.M. Challenges Drake To A 1-On-1 Fight After Diss On “Her Loss”

D.R.A.M. says its high time he and Drake get a one-on-one fight to squash their feud.

The OVO boss is on the warpath and is attracting many enemies who want the drama and the smoke. The latest artist to answer Drake’s call to war is D.R.A.M., who posted a video to express his displeasure that Drizzy called him out on a track called “BackOutsideBoyz,” which features on his collaborative album with 21 Savage, Her Loss.

Drake craftily refers to his and D.R.A.M.’s beef back in 2015 over the “Cha-Cha” and “Hotline Bling” issue.

“Somebody tell Drake to shut the f— up about that sh-t, man. F—ing five years ago, this n—a never even touched me, n—a. I pressed his a*s! His f—ing bodyguards, goddamn—I ain’t gonna hold you, his bodyguards went to town on the kid. But his bodyguards did, not his b–ch-a*s! He ain’t touch me, he’s a b—h. You know that,” he said.

His comments come after the “One Dance” rapper referenced D.R.A.M.’s breakout hit “Cha-Cha” on “BackOutsideBoyz.”

“Tried to bring the drama to me, he ain’t know how we cha-cha slide,” Drizzy raps, which is more than likely a shot at the beef they had in 2015 when D.R.A.M. accused Drake of plagiarizing his breakout hit.

In another part of the video, D.R.A.M. calls Drake weak for losing the fight against him when they met up, and he also claims that it was Drake’s bodyguards who finished the fight. He also advised Drake that the issue was more than five years ago and that maybe he should have talked about allegedly being slapped by Diddy.

In 2015, the “All Pride Aside” rapper sat down with Billboard and explained that he felt like “Cha Cha” had been jacked by Drake. That was some time after he went for Drake on Twitter, accusing him of plagiarizing the track.

D.R.A.M., whose real name is Shelley Massenburg-Smith, argued that many others had noticed the similarity between the tracks. At the time, it seemed even Drake acknowledged that there were some similarities between the two tracks in a Fader interview.

In fact, when “Hotline Bling” first premiered on Drizzy’s OVO Sound radio show, he said it was a remix to D.R.A.M.’s Latin-flavored summer jam “Cha Cha.” A track that even attracted the attention of Beyoncé.

Drake described his creative process behind “Hotline Bling” likening it as riding a rhythm in Jamaican dancehall culture.

“You know, like in Jamaica, you’ll have a riddim and it’s like, everyone has to do a song on that,” Drake said in a 2015 interview. “Imagine that in rap, or imagine that in R&B. Imagine if we got one beat and every single person — me, this guy, this guy, all these guys — had to do a song on that one beat. So sometimes I’ll pick a beat that’s a bit, like, sunnier, I guess is the word you used, than usual, and I just try my hand at it. And that’s kind of what ‘Hotline Bling’ was. And I loved it. It’s cool. I’ve been excited by that sort of creative process.”

D.R.A.M. and Atlantic records never sought any legal action, and the “Cash Machine” rapper said that he just wanted to move on with his career. The issue died down shortly after that, but it seems Drake still had something to say about Grammy-award winning track.

As for D.R.A.M., it seems he wanted a rematch of their alleged altercation at the height of their beef when he claimed he had Drake beaten, but his bodyguards stepped in.