D Mighty Trini concert postponed over medical problem

D Mighty Trini

A November 6 concert called D Mighty Trini and Friends has been postponed because Robert “D Mighty Trini” Elias is going through a medical problem and is unable to perform.

The show’s manager and producer, Errol Peru, shared this news on Wednesday.

Curry Tabanca and Sailing are among Mighty Trini’s hits.

Peru said the show will be postponed to a date to be announced. He did not state the nature of Trini’s medical problem.

The concert was scheduled to be held at the Queen’s Hall Auditorium, St Ann’s and would have featured Gypsy, Chalkdust, Trinidad Rio, Drupatee, Aaron Duncan, Terri Lyons, Ronnie Mc Intosh and Dane Gulston.

Peru said Trini fell ill about two weeks ago and will recover.

“At this point in time, he is no condition to perform,” he added.