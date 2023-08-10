Cyclist Paul ‘blessed’ for historic Worlds silver medal

Sports

Trinidad and Tobago’s Nicholas Paul with his men’s sprint silver medal at the World Cycling Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday. Photo courtesy TTCF Facebook

Nicholas Paul feels “blessed” after achieving his second World Track Cycling Championships medal.

Paul became TT’s most decorated World Champs medallist when he rode to silver in the men’s sprint event in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday.

He is the only TT cyclist to capture two medals at this level. Only Roger Gibbon and Gene “Geronimo” Samuel have each earned a medal for Trinidad and Tobago at World Champs.

Paul won his first World Champs medal in 2021; 1km time trial bronze.

At the Scotland meet, he was however, unable to achieve a medal in the keirin. So did compatriot Kewsi Browne.

After his historic sprint silver, Paul reflected on his journey over the past months, in which he fractured his collarbone for a second time, and had to cut short his lucrative 2022 season.

He posted to social media: “Silver medal in the match sprints as I conclude a successful UCI World Track Cycling Championships 2023, Glasgow, Scotland.

“Looking back from where I came from ten months ago, I’m feeling really blessed and grateful to be gaining some strides in the right direction.

“I give God thanks for good health, strength and continued blessings.”

Paul also credited the UCI World Cycling Centre’s administration and coaching staff and other cyclists, like Surinamese Jair Tjon En Fa, who train with him in Switzerland.

He also recognised the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, his sponsors Republic Bank, domestic club Central Spokes, friends, family and supporters.

He concluded, “The journey continues.”