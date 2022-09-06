CXC registrar: We delivered on promise of regional exams

News

CXC CEO Dr Wayne Wesley. –

CARIBBEAN Examinations Council (CXC) Registrar and CEO Dr Wayne Wesley has said CXC kept its promise to hold the regional examinations under its remit, despite challenges posed by the covid19 pandemic.

Those exams include the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC).

Addressing a virtual presentation of CXC regional exam results for May/June in St Lucia on Monday, Wesley said, “This year, the world continued to adapt to the ripple effects of the pandemic.

“Despite the challenges we encountered this year, CXC has delivered on its commitment to the people of the region to present (regional examination) results today.”

This commitment, he continued, was possible because of the collective will and efforts of stakeholders, “All of us understanding our responsibility in executing accordingly.”

CXC understood that the aspirations of the region’s young people rested with it.

Wesley said, “Together we work in moving and supporting this ambition.”

He added, “We cannot at any time, seek to be confrontational.”

Wesley pledged CXC’s continued commitment to work with education ministries, local registrars, tecnnical advisory committees, principals, teachers, parents and other stakeholders in all Caricom countries.

“CXC does not see itself as an entity in and of itself, but rather a regional enterprise that is comprised of all these stakeholders I have named just a moment ago.”

Wesley was confident that in working with its regional partners, CXC was able to assure the regional population that “confidence and trust returned to the system that is used to validate the performance of our students.”

He toldstudents who sat CXC examinations this year not to be worried about the grades they received.

“It is only a moment in time, and it does not define your final destiny.”

Wesley said the grades they achieved in the exams will prepare them for greater things in the future.

“This initiation is igniting within you a passion for greatness, one that you will only achieve with constant dedication and commitment to your purpose in life.

“Education remains the key for transformation for most of us.”

Wesley said covid19 tested the region’s resolve and resilience in many areas, including education

“But we stood in moments of great difficulty in ensuring that the region did have an examination to sit.”

But CXC, he continued, is concerned about a great number of students leaving the education system without certification.

“Consequently, we have designed our citizenship and technical innovation certificate (CTEC) which is currently being piloted in Montserrat and some other countries, like Jamaica and Guyana, who are very interested in piloting that programme.”

Wesley said CTEC is geared towards “inculcating strong moral character and life skills, technical skills that will equip all Caribbean people with the skills necessary to perform in society.”

On April 27, CXC announced it had delayed the start of CAPE and CSEC exams from May 2 to May 23 owing to the pandemic. At that time Wesley said CAPE and CSEC results would be available in either late August or early September.