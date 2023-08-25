CXC registrar: Highlight students’ achievement, not failures

News

CXC CEO Dr Wayne Wesley.

If the region wants to achieve quality education, every child must be given the opportunity to reach their fullest potential.

Dr Wayne Wesley, registrar and CEO of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), made the statement on Thursday.

“We will only be talking if that does not happen. If we want every child to recognise their fullest potential, then it needs to be that we create a system that accommodates every single child,” Wesley said.

“It, therefore, begs the question, what would have caused a human being to be transformed from the cradle of love to the crucible of hate, where governments across the region are currently challenged with social ills?”

He spoke at the results ceremony for the CXC May/June 2023 regional examinations. The event was held in St Kitts and Nevis on Thursday and broadcast on Zoom.

Wesley recalled a discussion about the education system with the St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister, Dr Terrance Drew, who commented on the importance of seeking to create opportunities for all those requiring more attention and those considered gifted.

“Perhaps why we are experiencing what we are experiencing across the region if it is the gifted meeting with those at the lower end, coming together to create the kind of challenges that we are facing,” Wesley said.

“I think it is time that we consider an education system that is transformed, moving away from a failure approach where we begin to speak more of what students have not achieved and move into the realm of speaking about what students have achieved.”

He emphasised moving from a failure approach to an achievement approach.

“It is much better for us to affirm the confidence of a child than to speak negatively to that child’s wellbeing and prosperity,” Wesley said.

“If we move in that regard, then we will stop the propensity and the inclination for us to be blaming aspect of the education system.”

He charged that people need to resist the urge to blame students, parents, teachers, principals, ministries of education, and ministers of education.

Wesley said, “We need to understand that what has evolved over the years is a system that creates segregation, and we need to break that system down. Move away from creating an elitist movement to one that caters to every child.”

“In Jamaica, they say every child can learn and every child must learn. We need to create that system and stop relegating our students and children to a life of doom. When we change what we are doing as a region and begin to put the resources where the resources should go, we will see improvement.”

Wesley said as CXC celebrates 50 years, members are cognisant of the need to change and transform.

“So, we are also playing our part to transform for greater regional impact. That transformation will see us repositioning ourselves by reimagining our philosophy to create multiple pathways for students to demonstrate their competence,” Wesley told the gathering.

“We are rethinking our qualification framework where a competency skills-based approach is first contemplated recognising competence as we go. We are rethinking our assessment framework and validation framework. We will begin to provide for progressive, flexible assessment.”

Dr Geoffrey Hanley, deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education of Saint Kitts and Nevis gave remarks.

He said CXC has developed into a household name for English and Dutch-speaking Caribbean students. The council not only carries weight in the region but internationally.

Hanley congratulated the students, adding that some might be unhappy with their results. Hanley quoted author Giovanni Dienstmann, who said, “Let the fear of failure be the background noise of your success.”

“I say cry if you must. But after you are through crying, go and press on. I extend sincere thanks to the teachers who, year after year, work tirelessly to ensure our students are properly prepared for their exams,” Hanley said.

“Despite how daunting the tasks may be, teachers, you remain resolute and dedicated to ensuring our children have the best opportunity.”

Also speaking were CXC director of operations Dr Nicole Manning and others.