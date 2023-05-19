CXC: Maths paper 2 scrapped, SBAs and Paper 1 to be used

News

CXC registrar Wayne Wesley during a conference at the Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain in April 2022. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

CXC registrar Wayne Wesley said the CSEC Mathematics Paper 2 will be scrapped following a leak of the paper on Wednesday. He said students will be assessed on Paper 1 and the school-based assessment (Paper 3(2).

Speaking at a media conference on Friday, he said the leak in the CSEC Mathematics Paper 2 has been traced to a centre in Jamaica. He said the Education Ministry in that country had been notified and steps were being taken to deal with the matter.

He said the paper would have been shared throughout the region through social media and messaging apps such as WhatsApp.

Wesley said the decision to scrap the paper rather than issuing a new one was taken after considering the mental impact on students, the logistics of administering the exam during the current exam cycle, and the need to have the paper marked in time for matriculation into universities, given that mathematics is one of the compulsory subjects needed by most students.

He said while the organisation has made great strides in its security protocols, there was still a human element to be dealt with in administering the exams which could not be legislated against.