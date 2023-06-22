CXC closes head office due to Bret

News

CXC Headquarters

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has closed its headquarters in Barbados due to the passage of Tropical Storm Bret.

In a release on Thursday, the institution said it would be closing its offices at noon.

“We are committed to the safety of our employees and stakeholders, and will therefore advise of our reopening, in accordance with the guidance provided by the Barbados Meteorological Services. All calls will be forwarded to CXC’s office in Jamaica during normal business hours.”

The TT Meteorological Service (TTMS) said it continued to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Bret as it approaches the northern Windward Islands. At 11 am on Thursday, Bret was centred near 13.8N 57.7W, about 205 km east of Barbados.

The system was moving toward the west near 22km/h. The Met Office said this general motion, with an increase in forward speed, was expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the centre of Bret is expected to move across the northern Windward Islands Thursday, and then move westward across the Caribbean Sea on Friday and Saturday.

Weakening is anticipated as Bret passes the Lesser Antilles, and the system is likely to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by Saturday night or early Sunday.

A Hurricane Watch is currently in effect for St. Lucia. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 24 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning is currently in effect for Dominica, St. Lucia and Martinique. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 24 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch is currently in effect for Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 24 hours. Interests elsewhere in the Lesser Antilles should also monitor the progress of Bret as additional watches or warnings may be required later.