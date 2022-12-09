CXC announces dates for 2023 Regional Examinations

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Barbados-based Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced the dates for its 2023 regional examinations beginning in January.

In a statement, the institution that provides regional and internationally recognised secondary school leaving examinations, said the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) will be held between January 4 to 31, followed by the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA), May 4 to 5.

In addition, students will sit the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) from May 8 to June 23, with the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) again taking place between May 8 to June 16.

The Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) will be held between June 19 to 22.

CXC said that 2023 Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) assessments will be conducted between April and September, with specific dates to be determined in collaboration with participating Ministries of Education.

Regarding School-Based Assessments (SBA), the CXC said stakeholders are also asked to note that concessions for the SBAs will be maintained for 2023 CSEC candidates who commenced SBAs during the 2021/2022 academic year.

“Concessions for 2023 CSEC candidates will once again include the removal of Section 1/Situation Responses from CSEC Modern Language orals.

For 2023 CAPE candidates and 2024 CSEC candidates however, there will be a return to the full SBA requirements,” it added.

The CXC examinations had been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that led to the closure of schools across the region.

