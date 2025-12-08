Benjamin defends TTPS absorption policy as SRPs walk out meeting TTPS warns public over rise in online threats Augustine calls election a fight for Tobago’s future Venezuela steps up surveillance near T&amp;T Landlord arrested after fire at La Brea house Cop arrested in alleged plot to kill minister
Local News

CWU boss to TSTT ahead of key negotiations today

08 December 2025
Ot­to Car­ring­ton

Se­nior Re­porter

ot­to.car­ring­[email protected]

​​Com­mu­ni­ca­tions Work­ers’ Union (CWU) Sec­re­tary Gen­er­al Joanne Ogeer yes­ter­day chal­lenged the Telecom­mu­ni­ca­tions Ser­vices of Trinidad and To­ba­go (TSTT) to come with a prop­er of­fer to work­ers when both sides sit at the ne­go­ti­a­tion ta­ble for a piv­otal round of talks to­day.

In an in­ter­view with Guardian Me­dia yes­ter­day, Ogeer dis­missed TSTT’s wage pro­pos­al: 0-0-0 with no con­sol­i­da­tion of the cost-of-liv­ing al­lowance (CO­LA)—as an in­sult to the work­ers who kept the na­tion’s com­mu­ni­ca­tions in­fra­struc­ture alive through the pan­dem­ic and two ma­jor re­struc­tur­ing cy­cles.

“Ze­ro-ze­ro-ze­ro is not an of­fer,” Ogeer said.

“An of­fer has to be any­thing mov­ing from ze­ro. What they placed on the ta­ble can­not be con­sid­ered an of­fer in any in­dus­tri­al re­la­tions set­ting.”

Her re­marks come in the wake of the CPO and the Pub­lic Ser­vices As­so­ci­a­tion sign­ing off on a 10 per cent deal last week.

Ogeer said the union met with the com­pa­ny twice in April and May 2025, but TSTT has con­tin­ued its “cus­tom­ary” tac­tic of plead­ing fi­nan­cial col­lapse.

“TSTT’s po­si­tion is al­ways doom and gloom, al­ways cash-flow prob­lems. Yet da­ta has be­come the new oil, and they made sig­nif­i­cant rev­enue from high­er da­ta us­age dur­ing COVID-19,” she said.

She ar­gued that the com­pa­ny can­not re­fute the prof­its gen­er­at­ed un­der for­mer CEO Kent We­st­on, es­pe­cial­ly dur­ing the surge in dig­i­tal de­mand.

De­spite the hard­line po­si­tion, the union says it re­mains com­mit­ted to con­struc­tive di­a­logue dur­ing the talks.

“We are not about noise. And I be­lieve the com­pa­ny, un­der Mr (Keino) Cox, is al­so not in­ter­est­ed in noise. We ex­pect prop­er bud­get ap­proval by next week Wednes­day to close these ne­go­ti­a­tions,” she said.

Ogeer said the CWU main­tains that TSTT has more than enough fis­cal space to meet work­er de­mands.

“They re­trenched over 1,000 work­ers be­tween 2018 and 2022 to cut per­son­nel costs. The bar­gain­ing unit is now about 250 work­ers,” she not­ed.

“Yet, they in­creased their ex­ec­u­tive cadre by around 11 po­si­tions. One ju­nior staff salary equals three ex­ec­u­tives—so where is the sav­ings?”

The CWU is now call­ing on TSTT to ex­plain what it de­scribes as con­tra­dic­to­ry spend­ing pat­terns, in­clud­ing: Over­seas trips for ex­ec­u­tives, board mem­bers, and their plus-ones, more than 50 con­sul­tants, the hir­ing of mul­ti­ple ex-Dig­i­cel ex­ec­u­tives and high-lev­el ex­pens­es de­spite the com­pa­ny’s claims of fi­nan­cial strain

“If they can ex­plain all that, then I too, like the Min­is­ter of Home­land Se­cu­ri­ty, beg to move,” Ogeer said. “Ac­cord­ing to the union, an 11% in­crease is fi­nan­cial­ly fea­si­ble; there­fore, noth­ing less than 10% is ac­cept­able.

With ne­go­ti­a­tions re­sum­ing to­day, Ogeer said the union and its mem­bers are anx­ious to con­clude the mat­ter—but not at any price.

“We must ap­ply the cor­rect cost-of-liv­ing al­lowance for 2020–2022 and 2023–2025. And we will not set­tle for any­thing less than 10%, giv­en TSTT re­mains prof­itable,” she as­sert­ed.

“Un­til then, we wait. But we stand res­olute.”

