CWU boss to TSTT ahead of key negotiations today
Communications Workers’ Union (CWU) Secretary General Joanne Ogeer yesterday challenged the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) to come with a proper offer to workers when both sides sit at the negotiation table for a pivotal round of talks today.
In an interview with Guardian Media yesterday, Ogeer dismissed TSTT’s wage proposal: 0-0-0 with no consolidation of the cost-of-living allowance (COLA)—as an insult to the workers who kept the nation’s communications infrastructure alive through the pandemic and two major restructuring cycles.
“Zero-zero-zero is not an offer,” Ogeer said.
“An offer has to be anything moving from zero. What they placed on the table cannot be considered an offer in any industrial relations setting.”
Her remarks come in the wake of the CPO and the Public Services Association signing off on a 10 per cent deal last week.
Ogeer said the union met with the company twice in April and May 2025, but TSTT has continued its “customary” tactic of pleading financial collapse.
“TSTT’s position is always doom and gloom, always cash-flow problems. Yet data has become the new oil, and they made significant revenue from higher data usage during COVID-19,” she said.
She argued that the company cannot refute the profits generated under former CEO Kent Weston, especially during the surge in digital demand.
Despite the hardline position, the union says it remains committed to constructive dialogue during the talks.
“We are not about noise. And I believe the company, under Mr (Keino) Cox, is also not interested in noise. We expect proper budget approval by next week Wednesday to close these negotiations,” she said.
Ogeer said the CWU maintains that TSTT has more than enough fiscal space to meet worker demands.
“They retrenched over 1,000 workers between 2018 and 2022 to cut personnel costs. The bargaining unit is now about 250 workers,” she noted.
“Yet, they increased their executive cadre by around 11 positions. One junior staff salary equals three executives—so where is the savings?”
The CWU is now calling on TSTT to explain what it describes as contradictory spending patterns, including: Overseas trips for executives, board members, and their plus-ones, more than 50 consultants, the hiring of multiple ex-Digicel executives and high-level expenses despite the company’s claims of financial strain
“If they can explain all that, then I too, like the Minister of Homeland Security, beg to move,” Ogeer said. “According to the union, an 11% increase is financially feasible; therefore, nothing less than 10% is acceptable.
With negotiations resuming today, Ogeer said the union and its members are anxious to conclude the matter—but not at any price.
“We must apply the correct cost-of-living allowance for 2020–2022 and 2023–2025. And we will not settle for anything less than 10%, given TSTT remains profitable,” she asserted.
“Until then, we wait. But we stand resolute.”