C&W Communications Sponsors CANTO’s AGM In Suriname – St. Lucia Times

C&W Communications is the Platinum Sponsor of CANTO’s 39th Annual General Meeting, themed “Fostering a Resilient Datasphere for all”. After a 2-year hiatus, the AGM will be hosted in person from February 5th – 7th at the Torarica Hotel, Paramaribo, Suriname.

Headlining with a Keynote Address will be C&W Business’ Kamla Hamilton, Senior Product Manager, Security Solutions on the topic “Becoming Cyber Secure: Risks and Opportunities in Today’s Digital World”.

Kamla is an ICT professional who has established a track record of developing and executing innovative customer solutions that drive digital transformation. With a focus on raising awareness of cyber security and its role in improving the region’s security posture, as part of the product management team, she continues to build a portfolio of managed security services designed to mitigate cyber risk.

C&W Business will also host a panel discussion on the “Power of Transformation with MutliCloud Solutions”.

The Opening Ceremony of the event will be hosted under the auspices of the Honourable Chandrikapersad “Chan” Santokhi, President of Suriname who is slated to deliver the Feature Address.

Other topics to be delivered during the 3-day event include Fair Share towards Regional Digital Transformation; Digital Transformation of Telcos to enable Business Success; E-Commerce Fraud and Risk Management; Accelerating Digital Transformation to Maximize opportunities; US Caribbean ICT Trade Opportunities; Knowledge Sharing and Best practices in FTTH; Human collaboration on cybersecurity in the age of A.I; Top 10 ICT trends worldwide in 2023; among others.

