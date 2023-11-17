Cutlass attack at La Romaine bar leaves man hospitalised

News

San Fernando General Hospital – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

San Fernando CID are investigating the attempted murder of a 43-year-old man who was chopped on Monday while liming at a bar in La Romaine.

The victim, Reaz Khan, of Hermitage Village, was at the San Fernando General Hospital up to Friday.

The police said at around 8 pm on Monday, Khan was liming at Partner’s Bar on the Southern Main Road in La Romaine.

A man wearing a green long-sleeved shirt and long pants approached Khan and chopped him once on the head, leaving him unconscious.

The attacker walked off along the road, and officers from the La Romaine police post were alerted. They responded and gathered evidence.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he later regained consciousness.

A suspect has been arrested, and PC Ramdatt is leading investigations.