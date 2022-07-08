Customs seize ‘date-rape’ drugs at courier bond

News

Image source:pedagogyeducation.com

Officers from the Customs and Excise Division found and seized a quantity of Ketamine in a box at a courier bond on Thursday.

A media release from the Customs and Excise Division reported that officers received information while scanning packages and found the drugs in a box with a plastic container.

The drugs weighed about .94 kilograms and had a street value of $665,000.

The package was examined and passed on to the Preventive Branch of the Customs and Excise Division.

The US-based Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has listed Ketamine as a Schedule III non-narcotic substance and is usually distributed at parties and nightclubs abroad.

The drugs are usually available as a powder or a colourless liquid and can leave users in a detached or hallucinogenic state. It has been slipped into people’s drinks for sexual assault.