Customs officer to do 9 months in prison for helping ganja smuggler Loop Cayman Islands

Eddree Joann Fisher, a former Customs and Border Control officer stationed at the Owen Roberts Airport, who a court judgment said used her position to facilitate the movement of the ganja through the airport without detection, has now received a sentence, which includes nine months in prison.

Some of the details of the case, according to the judgment dated January 18, 2023, are:

Between January 18, 2018, and April 29, 2018, Fisher conspired with Corey Miller and Kelven Claret to import ganja, whereas Miller sourced the ganja and Claret was the courierFisher facilitated Claret’s entry into the Cayman Islands over four months and undermined border protection measures by revealing when anti-narcotic measures would be deployed at the airportOn April 29, 2018, the US Transportation and Security Agency discovered 2.94 kilograms of ganja inside Claret’s suitcase (contained in boxes of gain detergent) at the Miami International AirportMiller and Claret were arrested at the Miami International Airport; Claret cooperated with the US authorities, and the US authorities shared the information received from Claret with Customs and Border Control

Following the foregoing, Assistant Director of Customs and Border Control Tina Campbell arrested Fisher on May 14, 2018, on suspicion of conspiracy to import ganja into the Cayman Islands.

Fisher was searched, and two phones were seized from her containing evidence that Fisher was on duty at the airport at relevant times, signed Claret’s customs declaration form, and communicated with Miller to coordinate Claret’s movement through the airport without detection on each occasion.

Fisher pleaded guilty to the charge against her on indictment.

In determining her sentence, the Court considered the quantity of ganja, Fisher’s role in the enterprise, and any offences previously committed by Fisher.

According to the judgment, the Court’s analysis was as follows:

Based on the judge’s determination, 3 years’ custody (36 months) was a starting point to account for Fisher’s roleForthedefendant’s guilty plea entered after a trial date had been set but before the date of trial, the defendant will be accorded a 25 per cent reduction in her sentence. This takes the sentence to 27 months imprisonmentThe Court also considered Fisher’s Social Inquiry Report, resulting in a further reduction of 3 months for personal mitigation to take the sentence to 24 months imprisonmentThe Court further reduced the sentence by 6 months (to take the sentence to 18 months) to take into account the delay caused between being arrested, charged, and indicted for the crime

Of the 18 months, the Court said that Fisher would serve 9 months in prison and 9 months of this sentence would be suspended. In addition, any time that Fisher spent in custody for this offence will be deducted.