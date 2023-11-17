Customs clerk gunned down in Cunupia

News

File photo –

A 42-year-old customs clerk was gunned down in Cunupia on Thursday morning.A police report said Akil Hinds of Homeland Gardens, Cunupia, was found dead on Penn Trace, Cunupia around 9.20 am.

It said polices were responding to reports of a shooting on Gilibia Trace, Ragoonanan Road, Cunupia, where they found a white Kia 2700 van idling, with three spent shells on the ground nearby.

After contacting the informant who had told them about the incident, they were told Hinds had been seen lying on the road holding his stomach some 450 metres away from the van.

Police processed the scene and the body was removed pending a post-mortem examination at the Forensic Science Centre in St James. Three .45mm spent shells were found, along with a live .45mm round.