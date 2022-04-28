Customers unable to shop at Massy Stores

News

Customers enter Massy Stores, a part of Massy Holdings, in Westmoorings. – FILE PHOTO/ROGER JACOB

Massy Stores customers were unable to buy anything at the supermarkets on Thursday because of technical challenges.

In a media release shortly after noon, Massy Stores apologised for the inconvenience, which it said was caused by technical challenges with its front-end checkout systems.

It said, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, all Massy Stores supermarkets across the country are affected. These challenges impact on our customer shopping experience as items cannot be purchased from our store locations or pharmacies at this time.

“Surepay and Moneygram customers are also advised to visit alternative locations to access bill payment and wire money transfer services.”

It said its technical team was working to restore the system as soon as possible and was investigating the cause of the problem.

Massy Stores curbside and delivery services were suspended pending the full restoration of the system.

The company said customers will be notified when the system was fully restored at all stores.

The supermarket also advised Massy cardholders to retain copies of their bills in order to be credited Massy points at a later date.

Customers can contact the customer care team for further support by calling 768 7225, 609 4456 ext 31088 or e-mailing [email protected]