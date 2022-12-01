Customers give Digicel ‘thumbs up’ to launch true eSIM technology Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Digicel has begun offering the latest innovation in mobile – eSIM technology.

The digital operator and Jamaica’s fastest mobile network made the announcement following a rigorous and successful pilot project.

Known for its deeply embedded spirit of innovation, Digicel decided to ask a number of its customers to participate in an eSIM trial that tested and strengthened the functionality of the technology.

At the end of that phase, CEO of Digicel Jamaica, Jabbor Kayumov, commented, “I want to thank our army of testers who participated in our eSIM trial over the past couple of months. Their feedback and insights made a huge difference toward enabling us to deliver a true eSIM experience to our customers today.”

An eSIM is a digital version of the physical SIM card that prepaid and postpaid customers use to connect to the Digicel network. The eSIM is embedded into the device for easy setup at selected Digicel stores.

Most eSIM-enabled smartphones also accept a physical SIM or more than one eSIM, giving customers the flexibility to add another Digicel number for work purposes or when they travel overseas.

Digicel said customers with eSIM-capable smartphones can go here to find their nearest Digicel store to convert at their convenience.

There, customers who switch to Digicel will also receive a limited-time offer of a welcome gift of a 28-day Prime Bundle, plus 25% off activations of selected Prime Brawta Bundles in the MyDigicel app for the next six months.

Since launching the SIM card to Jamaica in 2001, a Digicel SIM has become a symbol of freedom, flexibility and value for millions of Jamaicans to connect seamlessly at the fastest data speeds, with the crystal-clear calling and the widest coverage. Digicel’s true eSIM solution now takes its customers further into the digital future, the digital operator said.

