Curepe man drowns in swimming pool

File photo by Roger Jacob

Police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old Curepe man who they suspect drowned in a swimming pool on Monday night.

Police said they were called to Carter Lane, Curepe, at around 11.30 pm after a man was reportedly found lying unresponsive in a pool.

Officers went to the scene and found Ashwin Critchlow at the side of the pool.

A relative at the house told the police that he went to the pool at around 10.40 pm and saw Critchlow floating face-down.

The relative took him out and tried to resuscitate him but was unsuccessful.

Investigators said there appeared to be no marks of violence on the body.

St Joseph police are continuing enquiries.