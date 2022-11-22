Cunupia man charged with taxi driver’s murder

News

A 30-year-old Cunupia man has been charged with the murder of a Chaguanas taxi driver.

Tevin Diaz, of Sampson Street, Cunupia, was arrested on November 14 at a friend’s home, allegedly with an assault rifle and a pistol. A member of the Central Division Task Force held Diaz after searching his home at Enterprise, Chaguanas home.

He was charged after being put on identification parade.

As well as being charged with murdering Mitra Bhola, Diaz is also charged with possession of arms and ammunition.

Bhola, 49, was killed outside his home at Ibis Circular, New Settlement, Chaguanas, on November 13.