Cunupia businessman held with stolen car parts

News

File photo –

A businessman from Cunupia is assisting police with investigations into stolen vehicle parts found at his business place.

A police statement on Sunday said members of the Stolen Vehicle Squad (SVS) found the parts in the Central Division on Friday afternoon.

Snr Supt Ramkelawan, Supt Pariman and ASP Ramdass led the exercise, which Insp Lazarus and Sgt Julien supervised.

The officers went to the premises in Cunupia, searched them and found a total of 30 damaged vehicles and five engines.

The police also sawseveral vehicles’ chassis numbers had been cut out, including that of a damaged white Hyundai Elantra shell. Its registration plate is connected to another vehicle of the same make which members of the SVS seized in May last year.

The car’s chassis number also appeared to have been tampered with.

PC Greene is continuing investigations.