Cumuto man shot dead on way to visit friend

A 31-year-old Cumuto construction worker was gunned down while on his way to visit a friend on Monday night.

Police said Roger Cox was walking near the Cumuto Junction at around 8.05 pm when a gunman confronted him and shot him before running away.

One of Cox’s relatives who was at a nearby shop heard the gunshots and saw him lying in the road. A passerby took Cox to the Arima Health Facility, where he was declared dead at around 10.20 pm.

The relative told police Cox was going to visit a friend when he was killed.

Crime scene investigators went to the area and found two spent shells. Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.