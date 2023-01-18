Cumuto man charged for slapping policeman

News

A 26-YEAR-OLD Cumuto man has been arrested and charged after he slapped a policeman who was following up on a report of disorderly behaviour at a mini-mart on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers received a report of a disturbance at the mini-mart on the Cumuto Main Road, at around 4.55 pm.

The shopkeeper later told police that a man who he knows from the area visited the shop earlier and began acting disorderly before eventually being chased away.

The officers were shown where the man lives and visited his home where they told him about the report made.

While interviewing him, the man slapped one of the officers and ran away.

The officers caught up with him nearby and tried to arrest him.

The man was eventually subdued and taken to the Cumuto police station.

A wristwatch belonging to one of the officers was damaged during the scuffle.

The man was charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and malicious damage.