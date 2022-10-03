Cummings: No salary can compensate for a life of service

News

File photo: Foster Cummings

Youth Service and National Service Minister Foster Cummings said there is no level of salary which can compensate for the time and effort required to serve the people of this country.

He was speaking at the key-distribution ceremony for the Jacob Hill East, Wallerfield starter-home development on Sunday.

Under this project, 12 families who were squatting at the recreation ground received housing units under the Land Settlement Agency’s Housing and Village Improvement Programme.

Cummings said representing the people of TT is not a job.

“A job is somewhere you’re required to report to work for a particular time, deliver a particular service, and receive remuneration at the end of the week, fortnight, or month.

“For us, this is our life, for which there is no salary that can compensate for the time and effort that is required to serve the people of this country, and so it matters not what our remuneration is, because we have decided to give of our life to TT.

“The Honourable Camille Robinson-Regis has been in this service for the last 30-plus years, that is not something you can write a check and pay somebody for.”

Robinson-Regis was at the ceremony as the LSA falls under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, of which she is the minister.