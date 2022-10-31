Cummings appeals to Sevilla to welcome transition-home residents

News

Minister of Youth development and National services, Foster Cummings, at the sod turning ceremony for the construction of the Sevilla transition home in Couva – Photo by Lincoln Holder

YOUTH Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings appealed to residents of Sevilla, Couva to show love and compassion for the young women who will be housed temporarily at a transition home in their community.

He made this appeal during a sod-turning ceremony for the home in Sevilla on Monday.

Cummings noted earlier concerns raised by the residents about the facility and promised they would be properly consulted about it.

Addressing the audience, which included the concerned residents, Cummings said annually hundreds of young men and women age out of community residences when they reach 18. For many of them, these were their homes for their entire lives.

“When they get to 18, they must move on from these community homes or, for ease of reference, orphan homes, as we used to call them.”

Cummings said young women who are unable to stay in these homes are particularly vulnerable when they leave, as they “face the reality of building a life for themselves without the support of family and friends.”

He added this was the purpose of transition homes for vulnerable young women and young men.

Cummings believed TT was a society full of loving and caring people. More specifically, he believed the same love and care was found in the community of Sevilla.

He said the Sevilla transition home will provide a home for its female occupants for two years, a time in which they will be able to stand on their own two feet.

“I know this community, if you look around, is a peaceful community. It’s full of love and affection and has a lot of history.” Cummings said Sevilla residents were skilled people and many of them worked to help people in vulnerable circumstances.

“I am sure that love will transition into support for these young ladies coming into this community. Show them your love and show them the best of you, as citizens of TT.”

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy welcomed the home as a place to provide opportunities for vulnerable young women to improve the quality of their lives.

Minister in the office of the Prime Minister, Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster- Roy at the sod turning ceremony for the construction of the Sevilla transition home in Couva – Photo by Lincoln Holder

She joined Cummings’ appeal to Sevilla residents to show care for the women who will be accommodated at the transition home.

Webster-Roy said it was important for people to always ask themselves one question: “Am I being the best version of myself, to ensure that my brothers and sisters could stand, side by side, equal with me, and together we could forge together as the people of this nation?”

Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox said her ministry will provide different services to help the occupants of the home transition to better lives. These include psycho-social support services to promote mental health, and food support.

Minister of Social Develeopment and Family services, Donna Cox speaking with former minister of education Anthony Garcia at the sod turning ceremony for the construction of the Sevilla transition home in Couva. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

After noting the good the home could do for those it will accommodate, Cox asked, “At this time, I would wonder why anyone would come here to protest against a facility to assist our vulnerable (people)?

“We are all God’s children and let us treat each other like how we would like to be treated.”

After the ceremony, Cummings and Cox spoke with residents about the facility and their concerns.