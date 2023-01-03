Cultural icon Rawle Titus has died

News

Cultural icon Rawle “Axeback” Titus, 80, died on Monday evening at the Scarborough General Hospital.

Titus was a cultural performer, calypsonian, musical genius and activist who served Trinidad and Tobago in several capacities, including the teaching profession, Government Senator during the 7th Republican Parliament and as Vice-President of the Senate during the 8th Republican Parliament.

At age nine, Titus began singing in his church choir, which kindled his passion for performing.

He was instrumental in the forming of Northside Combined Community in 2000 with the villages of L’Anse Fourmi, Bloody Bay, Parlatuvier and Castara, and led a combined group to Tobago Heritage Festival and Best Village from 2001-2003. He also served as vice chairman of the Tobago Heritage Festival Committee in 2001 and chairman in 2002-2003.

He was chairman of the Tobago Carnival Development Committee 2002-2003, a six-time Tobago Calypso Monarch and 19-time national calypso semi-finalist. He was also vice chairman of the Tobago Festivals Commission 2010-2012.

Titus was a well-known composer; musical arranger (steelband and otherwise); instrumentalist; playwright; choreographer; producer, director and author.