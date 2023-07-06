Cudjoe: Unknown talent in our schools

Sports

Students of Arima Central Secondary School listen during the I Choose Sport TT School Caravan at the school’s compound on Thursday. – Jelani Beckles

MINISTER of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe said more sports in school will help discover new talent.

Cudjoe was speaking to students of Arima Central Secondary School on Thursday at the final leg of the I Choose Sport TT School Caravan.

Sport Company of TT (SporTT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, recently launched its pilot project for the I Choose Sport TT Initiative.

I Choose Sport TT is focused on revitalising sports within schools across TT, which started with an interactive pilot project in July, before full project activation in September 2023. One component of the I Choose Sport TT initiative is the execution of a National Schools Caravan.

Cudjoe said, “We are going from school to school, encouraging parents, teachers and students to get excited about sports once again and providing an avenue for you to have access to sporting clubs and activities so you can develop skills and the ability to identify your talent. There might be a runner in your midst, a high jumper in your midst, but if you don’t have the activities you would not know.”

Cudjoe knows not everyone will compete for TT, but sport will prepare them for life.

“It is not always about medalling…it is all about building good, strong wholesome character, strong values, friends, networking, socialising , teamwork, having fun (and) mental health.”

The session was interactive as the students were quizzed on the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games which will be held in TT from August 4-11.

Former track and field athlete Ayanna Hutchinson, TT squash player Joel Augustine, TT volley baller and strength and conditioning coach Renele Forde and former TT athlete Zwede Hewitt all spoke to the athletes about their sports careers. Their interaction with the students included topics like overcoming adversity, balancing time and not giving up on your goals. Former TT gymnast Thema Williams also took time to talk to the students.

Hutchinson, a three-time Olympian, reflected on her journey.

She said leaving TT to study in New Jersey had some challenges as the cold weather and a tough coach made settling down in the US difficult.

Hutchinson said she wanted to return to Trinidad, but after some encouragement from her mother she stuck it out.

“The people who support you surround yourself with them,” she said. “The one team-mate who says you did a good job…mummies, daddies, guardians and friends who support you, who are there for you when you crying when you are feeling your worst – surround yourself with those people. Those people are going to be your backbone.”

Augustine urged the students to live a balanced life and asked them to start their day by doing something they enjoyed for 30 minutes. He said playing sports will help you with your “mental clarity.”