Cudjoe: THA considering building beach sports facility in Courland

News

Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe –

Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe said the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is “looking into” the possibility of building a facility in Courland, Tobago, for beach sports, which it hopes can be used during the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games.

The games will be held from August 4-11 and will feature over 1,000 athletes.

Speaking with media in Port of Spain on Wednesday afternoon, Cudjoe said while the ministry was considering the Pigeon Point beach facilities in Tobago, “The THA has indicated that they’re looking into building a beach facility for beach sports.”

She said she hopes the beach volleyball games can be held there as a “legacy” item.

“As it relates to whether that will be completed in time, they’ve given us that assurance, so we are trusting the THA.

“If it gets to a point where we don’t see that coming through, we going to have to go right back to Pigeon Point.”

She said at the end of the day, the THA has full responsibility and authority for sports in Tobago, but the ministry will continue working “hand in hand” with it.

“And so far, so good.”

Newsday tried to contact THA’s assistant secretary for community development, youth development and sport Wane Clarke but all calls went unanswered up to press time on Wednesday.