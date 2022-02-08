Cudjoe: PNM, PDP working together for Trinidad and Tobago’s benefit

Tobago

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe. FILE PHOTO –

Tobago West MP and Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe has described Monday’s four-hour meeting between Cabinet members and the THA Executive Council as productive.

The meeting was held on Monday at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Blenheim, Tobago. The Prime Minister and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine led the meetings between the parties. It was their second meeting since an icebreaker approximately two weeks ago. According to the THA Act 40 of 1996, the Prime Minister and the Chief Secretary are required to meet periodically to discuss matters pertaining to the island and its development.

A press release from the Office of the Prime Minister on Monday said that the meeting focused on a number of high priority areas for Tobago including the continued expansion of the island’s agricultural sector, growth of the tourism product, digital transformation, national security, land title and adjudication issues, direct foreign investment in property, public administration, sport and youth development.

In an interview on Tobago Updates on Tuesday, Cudjoe said, “It was a very cordial, very productive meeting.

“We shared the government side, the programmes that we have been executing under the different ministries, how we are partnering with Tobago. For the most part, it’s continued partnership that has already been going on and there are new initiatives that are also taking place.”

She said the members of the assembly also made their inputs.

“The Tobago House of Assembly also shared their side as to what they are doing and what they would like support with. So it’s about working together for the people of Tobago and for the overall development of Trinidad and Tobago. We got a lot done and it was a very, very productive meeting.”

She said her ministry will be meeting with the THA Division of Community Development, Youth and Sport on February 14.

She said there is already some level of collaboration.

“The very fact that we already have met, the ministers that operate out of Port of Spain, many of them have already met with their colleagues here in Tobago. The programmes that have been running before continue to run – it’s about collaboration, it’s about continuing to work together.”

She added: “PNM in Trinidad, PDP in Tobago – whatever in Tobago – our business is to continue to promote development in Trinidad and Tobago, offer assistance to the best of our ability, and we learn from each other. The collaboration and co-operation goes both ways, there are lessons that Tobago can learn from Trinidad, and Trinidad can learn from Tobago.”

She said it’s about learning, developing capacity, empowering people and ensuring that every citizen has access to the opportunities that the government has to offer.

“You put down your political colours after election day and you work in the best interest of Tobago and in the best interest of Trinidad and Tobago. They’re people who voted red, they’re people who voted yellow, people who voted green, there are people who did not vote at all, and we still have to serve all of them and represent all of them. If you’re in the business of politics for another reason, then you’re in the wrong business – it’s about getting the people, all of the people, giving them access to the good and services of the government and making sure everybody is treated fairly.”