Cuban activists blockaded at home amid protest clampdown

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Protests are permitted under the Cuban constitution. However, the government had vowed not to allow Monday’s planned demonstrations — intended to call for greater political freedoms — claiming they were a pretext to stir up trouble on the communist-run island, and that they’d been secretly organized by Cuban exiles and the US.

The city of Havana saw a heavy police presence on Monday morning as authorities prepared to face potential protesters. Ultimately, streets remained quiet, however — evidence of the chilling effects of the government’s warnings.

According to the Havana-based independent human rights organization Cubalex, Cuban police arrested 11 people, while 50 others were “besieged” inside their homes to forestall any public gathering.

On Monday, Cuban activist Saily Gonzalez Velazquez said in a video broadcast live on Facebook that government supporters were blocking her house in Santa Clara to prevent her from attending the protests.

Read More