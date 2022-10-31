CSO: Price of food, non-alcoholic drinks raised in August

News

THE Central Statistical Office (CSO) said there was an increase in the prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages in August. This information was contained in the CSO’s index of retail prices of August which was released on Monday.

The CSO said the index for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased from 135.8 to 139.2 points between July and August.

“Contributing significantly to this increase was the general upward movement in the prices of whole chickens (fresh); tomatoes; white flour; ochroes; cheddar cheese; chive; pumpkin; cabbage; Irish potatoes and green pigeon peas.”

But the CSO said the full impact of these price increases was offset by declines in the prices of other food items.

These items included bodi; cucumber; whole chickens – frozen; carite – fresh; salmon – fresh; powdered milk – full cream; eddoes; garlic; other edible oil; and other fresh goat (any cut).