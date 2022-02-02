Crown Point businessman creates modern home – in a container

Tobago

Keilon George and his fiancée Catherine Williamson chat outside their container home in Crown Point. – David Reid

Container homes are not a feature on the Tobago landscape, but businessman Keilon George of Crown Point, is aiming to make the concept an option for prospective homeowners.

George, 32, the son of popular soca artiste Iwer George, posted pictures of his container home on his Facebook page last month, describing it as a dream come true. The post attracted significant attention with over 500 comments and 2,600 shares.

He said the container home was a good financial decision, as “inclusive of the outdoor works, the house cost me $250,000.”

The manager at Street 91.9 FM radio station said there are significant advantages to a container home.

Keilon George shows Newsday the bedroom of his container home in Crown Point, Tobago. – David Reid

“The homes can be installed at any location, and can readily withstand the impact of natural disasters. They are easy to dismantle and relocate, in comparison to traditional homes; additions are simple, and the structure offers viable protection against crime.”

The home, which is painted black on the exterior, is situated on two lots of land at Merchantman Street, Crown Point. The design, George said, “is a combination of my personal taste and social media inspiration. The white interior paint and decorations are the feminine touch of my fiancée.”

The home was built by O’Neil Real Estate and Prestige Improvements company, and was constructed from two 20-feet containers sourced from KENCE Containers. It is divided into a single bedroom and living room area, kitchen, laundry, washroom and a porch.

George’s container model can easily satisfy the comfort and convenience of a couple, but the structure can also be extended to outfit the requirements of a family.

Businessman Keilon George washes a cup in the kitchen of his

container home – David Reid

Cognisant of the disadvantage of a home made of metal in a tropical climate, George has adapted to the environment.

“My home is insulated to maintain a cool temperature inside and also fully air-conditioned and smart. When I am relaxing, I do not have to move to do simple things. I can talk to Alexa, a Cloud-based virtual assistant technology, to turn on or off the lights and air-condition.”

George said his avid interest in reading and motivation to try new challenges were the inspirations behind his dream home.

“I became fascinated by container homes in Canada and USA while browsing social media. I was inspired by the low cost of construction and luxurious designs.

“So, I kept watching and learning until I decided to try one on my own.”

He said construction usually takes two months but his project was delayed owing to the covid19 pandemic.

“After acquiring the land, I started assembling the containers in April 2020. It was originally scheduled for completion in June, but owing to the restrictions during the pandemic, it was extended to November of the said year.”

George said he was pleasantly surprised by the reaction to the project.

Keilon George and his fiancée Catherine Williamson watch TV at their container home in Crown Point. – David Reid

“It actually went viral. I have not received any bad comments and all my friends who have seen my house, love it.”

George, who owns a real estate and car-rental company, believes container homes can be a successful business locally. However, he said acquiring containers would be a challenge.

“Based on the positive phone calls I received and interest shown on social media, I think the idea can catch on in Tobago. I am currently working on a fab-office model, which should be completed by the end of February.

“My challenge is getting containers at a reasonable cost. The value of containers has escalated all over the world, maybe due to the pandemic. So, the cost of a home may go up a little bit.”

George also has a 40-feet container on the property, which he said is split as a storage space for car accessories and the other half contains his car-rental office.