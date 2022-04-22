Cross: Trinidad and Tobago athletes will feel at home in Birmingham

Sports

TT women’s boxer Tianna Guy, fourth from left, holds the Queen’s Baton at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, on Wednesday. She is joined by national athletes and former athletes. – Jelani Beckles

BRITISH High Commissioner Harriet Cross said the Trinidad and Tobago athletes will feel right at home at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England because of the city’s diversity.

On Tuesday, Cross held a function at her residence to celebrate the beginning of the TT leg of the Queen’s Baton relay.

The Queen’s Baton relay travels through the 72 nations and territories taking part in the games.

The relay took place in Trinidad on Wednesday, and in Tobago on Thursday.

“I am happy to celebrate an important milestone with the baton here in TT – 100 days to go until Birmingham 2022,” Cross said.

“The amazing team at the TT Commonwealth Games Association, led by Brian Lewis has developed a brilliant programme that highlights the very best of TT. I congratulate them on their work.”

Cross said all the athletes competing at the games will feel as though Birmingham is a home away from home.

“Home to over 190 nationalities speaking more than 200 languages, the West Midlands is one of the most diverse regions in the UK – so we expect Birmingham 2022 to be a ‘home games’ for every nation competing. I know the TT athletes will truly enjoy their experience there.”

Cross said the diversity of Birmingham is reflective of the Commonwealth.

“The Games will bring together the 54 Commonwealth countries in a spirit of friendly competition and a celebration of the Commonwealth family’s rich diversity.”