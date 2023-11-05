Criminologist: Don’t blame police solely for poor performance rating

News

In this file photo, Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher, right, and other police officials examine weapons found and siezed earlier that day during an exercise in Santa Cruz on October 11. – TTPS

Corey Connelly and Narissa Fraser

CRIMINOLOGIST Darius Figuera believes there is need for a “broad-based, co-ordinated, institutionalised approach” to address murders and other violent crimes plaguing the country.

He was responding to the results of a public trust, confidence and satisfaction survey carried out by the Police Service Commission (PSC), which revealed widespread dissatisfaction among citizens with respect to the TTPS’ handling of the crime situation.

The findings, contained in the commission’s 2022 annual report, revealed that only eight per cent of the population believe the police are doing a good job in dealing with crime. The report was laid in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The commission said it conducted a 40-question-long online survey in 2022 which 2,855 people completed.

The data showed low percentages for satisfaction with customer service, overall police performance, trust in the service and its ability to address crime.

The higher percentages came from data on the respondents’ fear of crime.

Most contacted the police in 2022 to report crimes, emergencies and accidents.

However, 56.6 per cent of respondents were disappointed/very disappointed by the customer service of police officers, 28.2 per cent were satisfied/very satisfied and 15.1 per cent were neutral.

On satisfaction with the police’s performance, only 7.8 per cent of respondents were satisfied with “the job that the police are doing in this country.”

The highest percentage under this topic was visibility of police on the highways/major roads as 32.1 per cent were satisfied with that.

In addition, satisfaction with the police’s visibility in respondents’ home communities was 15.6 per cent; at neighbouring communities, 19.4 per cent, and satisfaction with the amount of information police provide on safety via different media is 25.2 per cent. And again, only nine per cent were satisfied with the job the police were doing in their community.

On public trust in the police, under ten per cent felt police were committed, follow the law, are competent and respond to calls for assistance.

A total of 12.3 per cent felt police understood their community’s needs and treat residents fairly and courteously.

The topic of fear of crime saw the highest percentages across all the graphs provided.

A total of 81.4 per cent were fearful of family and friends being victims of crime, with 50.4 per cent being afraid of being on the streets in their neighbourhood in the day and 72.4 per cent, at night.

Driving at night in their community was a concern for 59.7 per cent of respondents, and 56.9 per cent when it came to being in their own yard at night.

In addition, 77 per cent were fearful of being physically attacked/assaulted by a stranger in their community and 73.1 per cent of being a victim of robbery, house-breaking or home invasion.

And finally, 73.1 per cent were fearful of leaving their doors open at home while awake.

Saying people cannot continue to blame the TTPS for everything, Figuera told Sunday Newsday a broad-based, institutionalised approach to crime was “compulsory,” owing to the “very dangerous and intractable threat that we are faced with.”

He added citizens cannot expect the TTPS to stand alone in battling the threat.

Arguing that it’s not only the people that must rally around the TTPS, Figuera said the state, generally, has to reform itself.

“Customs and excise, the Coast Guard, immigration, SSA (Strategic Services Agency), everybody has to be reformed simultaneously to bolster their job performance to take pressure off the TTPS,” he said.

“Nobody don’t do any public opinion on the performance of customs and excise and on immigration and on SSA. But you have this focus on them (police) like they must perform miracles whilst the rest of the institutions just lagging.”

Alluding to the PSC’s report, Figuera contends that the public confidence that existed in the police before 2020, has now collapsed.

“What had happened is apparently as the rivers of blood flowed following the abatement of 2020, the confidence levels that were rising before has now collapsed.”

But he said the police, too, must avoid giving the public unrealistic expectations.

“Are the expectations the TTPS is placing on the public realistic because if you fully understand the environment that is generating the violence, is only then you can appreciate the task the TTPS faces. So you cannot have expectations that are not grounded in the reality that is generating the violence.”

As Figuera sees it, people are assessing the TTPS based on their desire and not upon an understanding of the reality on the ground.

“And, therefore, what is happening is that people need to be exposed to the reality on the ground in a very graphic manner.”

But he observed the continued politicisation of crime is seriously hampering the process.

“Over the years crime has been so politicised that what we are experiencing is the political jostling over crime for one side to gain levels over the other rather than a process of levelling with the public and exposing them to the harsh realities on the ground so that they can have expectations which match the reality.”

Figuera continued, “That means the politicisation of crime is giving vent to expectations which are out of sync and, therefore, the TTPS is the fall guy of the entire system.

“So you are blaming the TTPS but you are blaming them for what? If you don’t have a real understanding of what is happening on the ground, how then can you assess the TTPS?”

The criminologist used the TTPS’ seizures of weapons to highlight his point.

“Look at those successive seizures of weaponry that the TTPS is making which indicates a flood of sophisticated weaponry coming into the country. It raises the question of what are you importing all of this weaponry for?

“Are we at war with each other? Are we at war with a neighbour? The only conclusion you can come to is that you are supporting this weaponry to outfit a militia to do what? Are you going to attack the state?”

Figuera argued the TTPS is not responsible for guarding the ports.

“That’s customs and excise. That is the Coast Guard. So that fact that it came in and the TTPS now has to fight to take it off the streets, the TTPS, in this situation, is like the proverbial hamster in the wheel because if we don’t seal our borders, what are you telling the TTPS, that they have to be miracle workers? So my position is that we are setting them up as fall guys.”

Figuera observed the politicisation of crime has reached the office of the police commissioner.

“They are relentlessly attacking openly the police commissioner (Erla Harewood-Christopher), for what reason I don’t know. The new commissioner is doing her very best and she is reforming the TTPS.”

He said Harewood-Christopher is actively trying to remodel the TTPS to ensure greater effectiveness.

“That takes time.”

The National Transformation Alliance (NTA), meanwhile, has accused the PSC for blaming others for its failures.

In a statement, the political party led by former police commissioner Gary Griffith, claimed the drop in public trust and confidence in the TTPS from 59 per cent to eight per cent “is your fault because of the bad decisions you all made.”

The party added, “The public will be well-advised to ignore the crocodile tears being spilled by the Police Service Commission with regards to the runaway crime and the paltry eight per cent public trust and confidence rating the TTPS received in their own sanctioned survey.”

Newsday asked its readers what they think could improve the public’s confidence in the service, and many spoke of customer service.

Junior Williams suggested, “Stop treating people with the most disrespectful behaviour when they come in to make a report and try to understand when someone.”

Wazim Edoo said, “Stop treating law-abiding citizens like criminals.”

Someone who sought anonymity said police should be competent and “at least do the bare minimum.

“(When my father got robbed) we only started getting feedback after he wrote to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).”

The person said they had video footage of the robbery which the police had not bothered to look at when it was suggested. This happened in September.

After the complaint was filed, “An officer came and took the footage.

“Last week, two of the three (thieves) were held and fined. They’re still looking for the third.”

Others defended the police, saying their salaries need to be raised as many are unhappy owing to this, so they do the bare minimum.

Others felt the police’s image was “tarnished beyond repair.”