Criminal Injuries Compensation Board appointed

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds presents letters of appointment to chairman of the Criminal Injuries Compensation Board Alvin Pascall at the ministry in Port of Spain on Monday.

National Security Minister Fitzerald Hinds presented letters of appointment to members of the new Criminal Injuries Compensation Board on Monday.

A brief ceremony took place at the ministry at Tower C, International Waterfront Complex, Port of Spain.

A release from the ministry said attorney Alvin Pascall was reappointed chairman for a three-year period with effect from March 22. He has served on the board since its inception in 2006.

The release said he has been in both public and private practice for the past 30 years and is the head of Legal Department of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. He is a former senior state counsel for the Tobago House of Assembly.

Other members of the board appointed to three-year terms from March 22 are Dr Suresh Moonan, Sasha Franklin-Wilson, Kimoy Thomas-Williams, Swanye-Leo Hosein-Cadogan, Wendell Jones and William Nurse.

Hinds thanked the chairman and members for their willingness to serve. He noted the importance of this board and said he was confident of the ability of the members to run its affairs.

The board was established in 2006 to provide compensation to people or dependents of people who have suffered injury as a direct result of violent crime, as defined in the Criminal Injuries Compensation Act 21 of 1999.

The board is tasked with evaluating and determining applications for compensation from crime victims or their dependents.