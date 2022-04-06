Crime Stoppers offers $50k reward for info on Dow Village murder

News

Ryan Johnitty

Crime Stoppers has offered a $50,000 cash reward for information on the murder of 33-year-old South Oropouche plant operator Ryan Johnitty.

Johnitty’s father, Vincent Johnitty, told Newsday by phone on Wednesday, “My wife (Myrna) breaks down more than me thinking about Ryan. She cries almost daily.

“The police say there are no leads, no breakthrough in the case. They say they are still investigating,

“We (relatives) are taking one day at a time. We are still trying to cope. We are still hurt and grieving. We talk about him regularly.”

Johnitty was the only child of his parents, who live in Cedros.

On Wednesday, a Crime Stoppers newspaper advertisement asked for anyone with information that could lead to the killers being arrested and charged.

Johnitty’s parents found his body on June 29 at his home at Palm Drive in Dow Village, where he lived alone. He had been beaten, stabbed and strangled. The killers put a plastic bag over his head and a belt and cord around his neck.

His white Kia Optima Sedan (registration number PCW 6701) was missing. But the police found it at Dolly Street in Marabella the day after the gruesome discovery.

When the police found the car, it was being stripped by men who ran as the police approached.

Johnitty worked at Trinidad Generation Unlimited at Vessigny Village in La Brea.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or the police at 999 or 555.