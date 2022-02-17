Crime during power outage: Liming man shot dead

News

NEARLY eight years after his two young sons were shot dead, Hyacinth Thomas is once again mourning the murder of another son who was shot dead on Wednesday night during the islandwide power outage.

Newsday understands 32-year-old Kevin “Spoon” Ray Bunsee of Pond Street, La Romaine, was liming with friends near a bar along the Southern Main Road shortly before midnight when gunmen approached and opened fire.

While the group scattered, the gunmen pursued Bunsee and shot him dead in a nearby track. No one else was injured.

When a relative called Thomas, 77, during the wee hours of Thursday morning to inform him that Bunsee was murdered, it brought back painful memories of April 6, 2014.

On that day, Bunsee’s two younger sons Maurice Leshmore, 29, and Randy Leshmore, 22, were shot dead at a relative’s home on Pond Street in La Romaine. Their brother-in-law Kwasi Vincent was also killed in the incident while a fourth man was injured.

Showing Newsday a newspaper clipping of an article about his two younger sons’ murder, an emotional Thomas exclaimed, “Well, they kill a next one. This is the son I lose.”

He added, “It hurting me because I bring up my sons and my three daughters. I was frozen when I heard about it (the murder), I hurt for my son.”

After hearing about Bunsee’s murder, Thomas quickly went to the scene but was unable to see the body. Thomas, who is also known as DJ Brother Base, recalled their last encounter, “I was passing and he gave me a lil’ chat. He joked that I was DJ Brother Base, the man with the master plan. I told him to stay blessed and think positive.”

Thomas admitted Bunsee was known to the police and had several matters before the court. No arrests have been made and officers of the Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region III) are continuing investigations.