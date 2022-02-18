Crime during power outage: Gas station broken into, steel safe stolen

News

ENTRY POINT: A hole in the concrete wall of a Laventille NP gas station which was broken into during the power outage on Wednesday night.

UNDER the cover of near total darkness, save for a full moon, during the islandwide power outage, bandits took their time to burst a hole through a concrete wall to access the room where a metal safe was kept bolted to a wall, at a gas station at the corner of Espinet Street and the Eastern Main Road in Laventille.

Besson Street police are continuing investigations but up to press time, no arrest had been made.

Police said workers locked the doors and windows of the gas station and left for the day at around 3 pm on Wednesday when the operator realised the power would be gone for hours.

When the workers returned on Thursday morning, they saw the Quick Shoppe and office area broken into and ransacked.

Police said a large hole was found in the wall and it was later discovered that a Chubb safe which contained $24,000 missing. Police said the bin of the cash register, which contained $500, was also missing.

The bandits had enough time to remove several items including 34 bottles of motor oil, eight bottles of diesel oil, six cartons of Orchard Orange juice, 12 packs of Supligen, 19 rolls of toilet tissue and several cartons of cigarettes.

Police from the Besson Street CID visited the scene.

The quick shoppe and gas station is managed by the TTPS’ Social Welfare Association (TTPSSWA).

President of the association, acting Insp Gideon Dickson visited the gas station and said while he was disappointed by the theft he was optimistic police would be able to find the perpetrators.

He also added that the quick shoppe was managed by the association which employs Laventille residents and called for the community’s assistance in finding those responsible.

“It’s a loss not just for the NP and the association but also the community. The bottom line comes back down to the people of the community. We would want if they have any valuable information to come forward.

“If you have an element in the community that is causing some hardship and burden to Laventille then you would want then to go before justice and be dealt with according to law.

“This is a slap in all of our faces and this happened once too many so someone must be held accountable.”