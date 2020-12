The fa­tal shoot­ing of Doorel “Crime Boss” Si­mon, 44, of Riv­er Branch Road, Ca­roni, on Sun­day night has brought the mur­der count to 385. Po­lice said Si­mon’s mur­der was drug-re­lat­ed.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing in­to a fa­tal ac­ci­dent on the Solomon Ho­choy High­way near Freeport ear­ly this morn­ing. The vic­tim, a woman is be­lieved to be a Venezue­lan na­tion­al but has not yet been iden­ti­fied.