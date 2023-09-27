Cricket West Indies congratulates Bassarath, Badree on national awards

Sports

President Christine Kangaloo (R) presents Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president and Cricket West Indies vice president Azim Bassarath with the Hummingbird Medal Gold, on Sunday, at the national awards ceremony held at President’s House, St Ann’s. – Photo courtesy Office of the President

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dr Kishore Shallow congratulated vice-president Azim Bassarath and West Indies double T20 World Cup winner Samuel Badree on receiving the Hummingbird Medal Gold award at Sunday’s 2023 national awards ceremony.

The ceremony took place at President’s House in St Ann’s, Port of Spain.

A statement from Shallow on Wednesday hailed Bassarath’s milestone achievement.

“His commitment to cricket and his tireless efforts in promoting the sport have been instrumental in our pursuit of excellence at CWI. This recognition is a testament to his unwavering passion and dedication to the game not only in TT but at a regional level.”

The Hummingbird Medal Gold is one of TT’s highest honours, recognising exceptional contributions and achievements in various fields.

Since his election in March 2023, Bassarath has been an integral part of the CWI leadership team, playing a pivotal role in the development of cricket. Over the years, he has been a champion of women’s cricket, ensuring a robust development programme exists in TT.

On Badree’s accomplishment, Shallow added, “Samuel Badree has etched his name on the pages of history as a member of the victorious T20 World Cup squads in 2012 and 2016. No doubt, he continues to make an invaluable contribution to the sport through his academy, coaching, and commentary, inspiring a new generation of players.”

Badree founded and runs Badree’s Academy of Sports Education (BASE), which facilitates over 100 children.

He continues to be an ambassador for his country as a commentator in global events such as World Cups, Caribbean Premier League, Indian Premier League and for West Indies. Badree is a level three coach and works as a mentor to West Indies spinners.

The CWI statement added, “The Hummingbird Medal Gold Award is a fitting tribute to Bassarath and Badree’s remarkable achievements and their dedication to cricket. It serves as an inspiration to all cricket enthusiasts and showcases the profound impact that cricket has on the Caribbean community.”