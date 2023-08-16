Cricket camp to feed Central Sports women’s team

Sports

Coach Anil Lackhan conducts a drill with the girl cricketers. – courtesy TT Cricket Board

YOUNG cricketers who have been identified as future stars will be enrolled in a programme of continuous training when the Chaguanas West Constituency Cricket Camp ends this weekend.

The camp, for children seven-17 years, ran for seven consecutive Sundays at the Invaders Recreation Ground in Felicity and attracted more than 150 participants.

Now organiser Richard Ramkissoon, president and coach of the Central Sports Cricket Club, said it’s time to elevate the programme to a higher level.

Ramkissoon said the top performers will be fast-tracked into his club, the 2023 TT Cricket Board’s T20 Festival champions.

“The Chaguanas West Cricket Camp is going to act as a feeder for Central Sports, as we have identified several youngsters we believe can become national and regional cricketers,” said Ramkissoon.

The businessman said his plan fits into the philosophy of Central Sports, whose strength in the top tier of local club cricket is based on homegrown talent.

He is confident that the youngsters, with the right guidance and coaching, can step into the shoes of current Central Sports stars.

National cricketer Kjorn Ottley and a young cricket camper. – courtesy TTCB

“Our club boasts an impressive pedigree of talent, including team captain Rayad Emrit, record holding spinner Imran Khan who has captained TT, Kjorn Ottley, and young talent Kamil Pooran and Christopher Ramsaran among many others.”

Ramkissoon said immediately after the camp closes on Sunday with a presentation of medals, work will start on the preparation of the Central Sports women’s team. He said the team will feature several cricketers who participated in the camp alongside their experienced counterparts, who gained valuable experience playing with men in the reserve team.

“The reserve team, which was the first in the Caribbean to field female players, justified our vision by winning the competition,” said Ramkissoon.

He paid tribute to MP for Chaguanas West Dinesh Rambally for co-ordinating the camp.Central Sports stars including Emrit, Khan, Ottley, Ramsaran, youth development coach Amin Forgenie and Anil Lackhan provided the coaching resources.