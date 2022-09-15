Crazy on Facebook post: I would never hurt Rose

News

Calypso Rose.

Calypsonian Edwin “Crazy” Ayoung is sending love and best wishes to Calypso Rose, who was disturbed by a social media post about her which viewers interpreted as showing she was ill.

Responding to the fallout his Facebook post has caused, Crazy said he would never hurt his longtime friend.

“Rose and I very close. Our friendship is old,” Crazy told Newsday in a phone call from New York on Thursday.

He explained while in New York he visited both Rose and Sparrow on September 11.

“Rose had knee surgery and Iwent to wish her well, because I have to do one of those too.”

The visit was arranged by music man Derek Parsons.

“I did a video to make her feel good, and spoke about her being the only woman to best me in a calypso monarch competition in 1979. We also spoke about us acting in the movie Bacchanal Time.

“I never said Rose was sick or in a bad way. I said she had a successful knee surgery and she was recuperating.”

Their conversation also centred on a collaboration between the two, and Tobago carnival in October.

“I don’t wish people bad. Everybody knows Crazy is a love man.

“I love Rose. I would not do anything to hurt her. Crazy is not that kind of man.”

Rose had told Newsday on Wednesday the post caused her some anguish, as people were calling from around the world enquiring about her health.

She saidshe was alive and well and felt Crazy had done her a disservice

Crazy sad he too received hundreds of calls after Newsday’s story was published from angry fans accusing him of being unfair to Rose.

He said that was never his intention as he helps and does not hurt calypsonians.

“Crazy love Rose. Crazy is a love man. Tell Rosie that for me. No hard feelings.”