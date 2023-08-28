‘Crabby’ gunned down in Claxton Bay

News

Kerdell “Crabby” Marcano

A scrap-iron dealer was shot and killed on Sunday night in Claxton Bay, almost a year after a close relative was gunned down at a bar.

Police identified the latest victim as Kerdell “Crabby” Marcano, 27, who lived at St John Trace Extension in Claxton Bay.

Reports said Marcano was in an unfinished house at Hibiscus Drive when a car pulled up in front of the building, and gunshots were heard. Marcano was hit several times and died.

Southern Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police visited and gathered evidence.

The police do not have a motive.

In September last year, a close relative, Kyron Marcano, 28, was liming at a bar at Union Village, Claxton Bay, when a group of gunmen entered and started shooting. The killing was captured on CCTV.

Kyron was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Investigations are ongoing.