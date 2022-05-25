CPO to meet with unions next month

News

Chief Personnel Officer, Commander Dr. Daryl Dindial with his negotiating team (L-R) Lorris Alfred, director benefits management; Hazel Villafana, Deputy Chief Personnel Officer and Michelle Brathwaite, senior human resource advisor.

A week after offering public servants a two per cent increase in wages for an eight-year period, the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Dr Daryl Dindial, in a media release on Wednesday, said negotiations are expected to continue next month.

The offer to is for the years 2014-2021, with no increases for the first three years and a one per cent increase in 2018 and 2021.

The CPO said he will first meet with the police association on June 10, then the fire association three days later. Daily-rated unions will meet Dindial on June15 followed by the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) on June 21.

The penultimate group will be the largest union body in the country, the Public Services Association (PSA) on June 21 and lastly on June 24 the Prison Officers Association,

The unions are expected to respond in writing by Friday to the two per cent proposal, along with allowances which include: house, meals, travelling, uniforms, clothing, laundry, duty, motor vehicle tax exemption.

The release said several new allowances have been introduced.

Dindial said negotiations remain an ongoing process.